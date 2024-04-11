Morgan Stanley Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,000.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $795.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $916.30.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.0 %

NVDA opened at $870.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $262.20 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $821.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,242,000 after acquiring an additional 827,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,763,663,000 after acquiring an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

