Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of MUR opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $844.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.24 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 19.12%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 30,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $1,208,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,260 shares of company stock worth $6,322,644. 5.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

