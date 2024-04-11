Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $198.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.67.
Insider Activity at Nucor
In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
