NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,469 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $870.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $262.20 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $821.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $602.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $916.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.