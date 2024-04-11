Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 428,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

