Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after buying an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,670,375.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $187.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

