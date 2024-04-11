Peoples Financial Services CORP. Acquires 72 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $156.14 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.63 and a one year high of $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

