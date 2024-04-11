PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 41.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 959,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG stock opened at $137.73 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.28.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.