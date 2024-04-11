Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $986,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG stock opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $111.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.14 and a twelve month high of $127.57.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $980.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,782 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,943. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.