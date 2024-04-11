Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,910 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 98.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Lennar by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 5.8 %

LEN stock opened at $156.41 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.90 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

