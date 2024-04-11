Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,218 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $2,506,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2,458.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 646,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 621,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.96.

General Motors Trading Down 1.8 %

GM opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average is $35.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

