Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $204.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $267.42.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 85.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

