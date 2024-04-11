Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,095,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 386,534 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,010,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.