Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,102 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,102 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

NYSE SAP opened at $184.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.61. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

