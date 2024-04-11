Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $275.32 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.90.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $369,505.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

