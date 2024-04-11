Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,228 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $83.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

