Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,226 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in nVent Electric by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $74.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.44.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

