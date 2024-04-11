Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after buying an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $194.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.52.

Insider Activity

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $33,406,825.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,940,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS stock opened at $206.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day moving average of $148.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.