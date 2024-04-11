Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $152.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.86 and a fifty-two week high of $159.43.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

