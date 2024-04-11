Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after acquiring an additional 293,925 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MetLife by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of MetLife by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $74.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

