Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $218,335.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,354,696.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $100,963.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,898 shares of company stock worth $3,068,617. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.