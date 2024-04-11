Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 149.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Operose Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $67.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

