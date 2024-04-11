Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 236.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 30.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.67.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $262.85 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.56 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.83 and its 200-day moving average is $362.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

