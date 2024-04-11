Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,797,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,595,000 after purchasing an additional 756,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,660,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,848,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $116.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.29. The company has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.29. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 30.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.