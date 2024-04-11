Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 623.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 37,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.47.

Shares of HCA opened at $327.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.37. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $335.83.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

