Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $630,000 in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 77,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 70.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 278,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOUS opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.17. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HOUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

