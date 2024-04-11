Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Block alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Block by 67,500.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Block by 38.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.9 %

SQ stock opened at $78.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 439.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200 day moving average is $64.73. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $87.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock worth $27,284,175 over the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.