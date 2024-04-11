Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 473,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth about $4,781,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of BUFR opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.30.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

