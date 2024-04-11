Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,596 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $27.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $31.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

