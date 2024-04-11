Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 4.8 %

FBRT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The company has a market cap of $993.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.71%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

