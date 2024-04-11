Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMMV. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:SMMV opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $854.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

