Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 679,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $69.20.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.