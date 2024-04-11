Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WELL. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WELL stock opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.