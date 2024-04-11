Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after acquiring an additional 491,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 13.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $95.43 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAIC

Science Applications International Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.