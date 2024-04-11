Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,652 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,652 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comstock Resources by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Comstock Resources by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of CRK opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.70. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue purchased 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 194,821,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

