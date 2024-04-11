Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.59, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.41.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

