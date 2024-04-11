Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

GOOGL stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.63 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.61.

Get Our Latest Report on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.