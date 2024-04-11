Private Trust Co. NA Has $69,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $300.00 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of -101.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.16.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

