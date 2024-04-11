Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 201,932.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,045,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,145,000 after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,137,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,416,000 after acquiring an additional 62,384 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $174.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock worth $2,711,608 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

