Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 201,932.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $23,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qualys by 256.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Qualys by 47.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Qualys by 52.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock worth $2,711,608 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.72. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

