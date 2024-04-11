Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $57.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 239.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

