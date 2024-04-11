Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $166.83 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.93.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total transaction of $320,719.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,326.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regal Rexnord

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.