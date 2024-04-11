Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $55.54 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,580,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $220,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,343,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $156.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.63 and a 12-month high of $158.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

