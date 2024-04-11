SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

SEIC opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,197.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,333 shares of company stock valued at $14,481,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

