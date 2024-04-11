Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5,678.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,906 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Shell by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell stock opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

