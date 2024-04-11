SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.47.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

