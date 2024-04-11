SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,625,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,264,000 after purchasing an additional 93,764 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $78.63 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

