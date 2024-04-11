State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Qualys were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after acquiring an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $14,892,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after buying an additional 122,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 52.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after buying an additional 80,079 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,510,573.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.04, for a total value of $315,556.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,927.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,608. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.23.

QLYS opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.72. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

