State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,085 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

