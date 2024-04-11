State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $122.99 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.53 and its 200 day moving average is $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

